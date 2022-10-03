Zendaya and her fishnet suit jacket

Zendaya, the spectacular spider woman. She never ceases to amaze us, whether it’s with her incredible acting skills or her taste when it comes to choosing clothes. The actress has chosen a model to attend the most special Valentino parade.

A spectacular jacket suit that leaves the ‘front row’ of the Paris fashion week, fairly tall. The artist has opted for a very atypical suit that is somewhat recognizable with the ‘Spiderman’ style that we love.

Of course, it is not the first time that it leaves us with our mouths open on a red carpet. He’s a wonderful model and we can’t imitate him because the whole look is from Valentino, but admiring him: yes.

A wonderful look that we will never forget

The styling consists of a top and translucent black stockings completely made of mesh, obviously the top area has to have some effect so that the chest part is not seen.

He also wears black suit shorts, in this case it is solid, but the whole ensemble is part of the same piece with the same common denominator: a shiny black grill. She completes everything with an oversize jacket with the same print and a makeup that combines perfectly with everything else.

Zendaya is one of our favorite actresses internationally and her style is always impeccable, both on the red carpets and at these events. Without a doubt, this look will be part of our memory as one of the best of the 2022 Paris Fashion Week, which is being one of the most special catwalks that we have ever experienced. Not only for the fashion proposals, but also for the show.

gtres

gtres