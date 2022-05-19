Zendaya and her pink Valentino suit are perfect together

She’s the face of Valentino’s latest Rendez Vous campaign and now Zendaya is the poster girl for Pierpaolo Piccioli’s new take on the pink house. The star of spider-man she was the first to model the creative director’s monochrome fall/winter 2022 collection at Paris Fashion Week and, boy, did the actress look chic as a pink lady.

Greeting fans lining the fuchsia-painted venue with her shimmering copper hair and dramatic eyeliner, Zendaya hit the nail on the head, proving that wearing one color never has to be boring. After a heavy week processing the weight of the news cycle, the actress’s edgy look, just one of Piccioli’s simply cheery edits, offered us a ray of hope.

Zendaya blooms in Valentino at Paris Fashion Week. Pascal LeSegretain

From Kristen McMenamy’s bubblegum cape gown to Mona Tougaard’s outfits, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach had plenty to choose from on the red carpet. Of course, we all knew that her cheerful color would suit her. This is the woman who wore Valentino’s sunflower yellow to the Oscars and pocketed the spring/summer 2022 flirty fuchsia minidress for the recent debut. She is fearless when it comes to fashion and the perfect muse for Piccioli who, as her unique presentation demonstrates, is never afraid to take risks in her work.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Article originally published in Vogue UK.