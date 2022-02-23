When we talk about fashion, a good source of inspiration without a doubt is Zendayawho has repeatedly shown us her good taste when it comes to dressing and that is why we love to resort to her outfits to be able to take up the advice of the Hollywood actress in terms of fashion.

and just hold me we saw Zendaya wearing a pair of blue jeans in such a way that it seems to us comfortable and elegant style that you can wear for casual meetings or for day to day, depending on how you are in the mood, so pay attention that you will be able to look great with what you have in your wardrobe.

So, to achieve an elegant outfit with denim pants, Zendaya style, you need jeans as the main piece, in this case the actress from “Euphoria” is wearing mom jeans that are loose on the legs, which gives her the perfect touch to show off the shoes that the actress chose.

Now, although the jeans are the base, what makes the outfit elegant is the clothes that are chosen together, that’s why we want to highlight Zendaya’s choice because perfectly matched her jeans with a white blouse Button front and “V” neck.

Also, in order to emphasize the waist, the actress of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, opted for a maxi belt that highlights the division of the body and allows the pants to fit perfectly to that part, in addition, the sneakers in white and in the form of stilettos, are the key to look elegant.

Zendaya and how to achieve an elegant outfit with denim pants PHOTO: INSTGRAM



As if that were not enough, Zendaya ccomplemented the outfit with a long coat with zebra animal print which gives it an elegant touch, perfect for women of all ages, since one of the patterns that best suits women is undoubtedly the one that simulates animal skin.

The key to looking stylishmore than the clothing itself, is safety with which you wear it, remember that fashion is 90 percent attitude and the rest is made up of clothes, so you don’t need to buy clothes identical to Zendaya’s, you just need to adapt her outfit to what you have in your wardrobe and give her your personal touch.

Animal print for spring-summer 2022

With Zendaya’s beautiful outfit, we remember that the animal print will continue to be in trend for spring-summer 2022 and that is why we loved the option proposed by the former Disney actress, because we are talking about a cream-colored coat with a print similar to that of a zebra .

But, as spring 2022 approaches, the star print will be more like a tiger printso you can see it in dresses, blouses or even light coats, so it’s a good idea to include some of these garments in your repertoire, although if you don’t want to, you can bring out some of the animal print prints you have.

