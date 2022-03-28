Zendaya and Jessica Chastain lead the best beauty looks at the Oscars, and they BOTH used inexpensive hair and makeup products.

The Oscars are one of the most dazzling and glamorous events on any actor’s social calendar.

And it seems Will Smith’s “feud” with Chris Rock over an unwelcome joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss isn’t the only thing people are talking about…

Zendaya and Jessica Chastain were among the celebrities who stole the show when it came to their red carpet-approved hair and makeup.

Jessica Chastain, who won the best actress Oscar for The Eyes of Tammy Faye at the 94th Annual Academy Awards, spearheaded the glam thanks to her sparkling sunset-inspired gaze.

And luckily for beauty fans, her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle has revealed exactly how she achieved her striking look, and it’s all thanks to Charlotte Tilbury.

Posting on Instagram, she shared a breakdown of the affordable beauty products she used, which included Charlotte Tilbury’s £34 Airbrush Flawless Foundation, £25 Super Cindy Lipstick and £45 Easy Eye Palette, which features shades bronze, pink, terracotta and brown.

Also making her mark was Zendaya, who accessorized her sleek silver and white coord with a relaxed, wavy updo inspired by Hollywood glamour.

On Instagram, celebrity stylist Antoinette Hill wrote, “For Zendaya’s Oscar look, we decided to go with this soft updo because we feel it’s so glamorous and Hollywood-esque.”

“It also accentuates Zendaya’s beautiful features.”

She went on to explain how Zendaya’s beauty regimen began by preparing Hidden Crown Original 18-inch Clip-Ins with Joico’s Defy Damage Pro Series 1, BlondeLife Powder Lightener and LumiShine Demi Liquid.

She then sprayed TRESemmé’s One Step Volume Mist for £4.57 into the roots of Zendaya’s hair, before using the round brush attachment on the £137 T3 AireBrush Duo to add volume.

Next, she attached the clips and secured the A-list star’s hair with a soft elastic band and bobby pins at the back.

To finish the look, she pinched tendrils around the perimeter of Zendaya’s looks and used TRESemmé £4.57 Total Volume Spray to ensure the styled hairstyle stayed in place all night.

Finally, she added a set of glamorous lashes and a sparkly eye.