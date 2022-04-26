Entertainment

Zendaya and Julia Roberts bet on the most hip outfits

While Julia Roberts She is one of the acclaimed actresses in Hollywood, Zendaya is making his way to become a super star. It so happened that in the same week, both carried suits on red carpet and of the same color. But beyond that, the two looks stood out for how youthful and cool they looked.

The chosen color was gray, one of the most sober, classic and neutral that exist. So much Zendaya What Julia Roberts they took it their way, marking style. Vote who is the one who best defended her costume Grey!

