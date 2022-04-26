Zendaya and Julia Roberts bet on the most hip outfits

While Julia Roberts She is one of the acclaimed actresses in Hollywood, Zendaya is making his way to become a super star. It so happened that in the same week, both carried suits on red carpet and of the same color. But beyond that, the two looks stood out for how youthful and cool they looked.

The chosen color was gray, one of the most sober, classic and neutral that exist. So much Zendaya What Julia Roberts they took it their way, marking style. Vote who is the one who best defended her costume Grey!

Zendaya opted for a more formal gray suit to promote her series, “Euphoria.” Photo: Instagram.

Zendaya had a red carpet to promote the second season of the series “Euphoria”. There, she could be seen with a total look in powder gray with a costume from the Fear of God brand. The ensemble that the actress chose was cropped straight pants along with a long tailored blazer with shoulder pads.

She accompanied the styling with a gray top, a belt at the waist that marked her silhouette and gray stilettos. This must be one of the most classic and office outfits of Zendaya. good thing about this costume is that you can wear it throughout the day, changing the top for a shirt for example and the stilettos for low sandals or even slippers.

Julia Roberts preferred a less formal and more hip Gucci suit. Photo: Instagram.

On the other hand, Julia Roberts appeared at the premiere of his new series “Gaslit” with a costume Gucci more relaxed and youthful. The actress opted for a gray set of checkered shorts with a tailored blazer with pointed shoulders and a tuxedo-style vest, accompanied by a white shirt and black stilettos.

Although the upper part of the look has been very formal and basic, Julia Roberts decided to add some shorts to make it more casual and modern.

Zendaya Y Julia Roberts agreed to use suits gray, but each with its own style. Who are you staying with?