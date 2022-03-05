Zendaya and Kim Kardashian shine wearing this dress with breastplate

Zendaya and kim kardashian they are of the women who are always doing something every month and it is because of their work that their pockets are bulging. Although each one has a very different style from the other, this time they found themselves using the same breastplate in their dresses.

This breastplate or asymmetrically shaped armor was an invention of the Spanish brand, Loewe. Since Zendaya used it became a trending topic, until a few days ago that kim kardashian wore the same “armor” in a dress different. Check out the looks and decide who best defended this rare composition.

