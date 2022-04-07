Entertainment

Zendaya and Lady Gaga have the most sensual and elegant way to wear tailored suits

Photo of James James
By Mariangel Ferrebu

Zendaya and Lady Gaga gave fashion lessons by going out of the conventional in the recent edition of the Oscar 2022 awards, held last Sunday, March 27.

Both stars bet on the tailored suit as a strong point to attract all eyes and the two left with an outstanding note, showing that a tuxedo can be elegant, powerful and of course, it is not exclusive to men.

In the case of the protagonist of euphoria, opted for this piece at the party after the delivery of the statuettes, because for the red carpet paraded with a white shirt and a skirt of brilliant which also captured attention among the best dressed.

Zendaya and Lady Gaga or how to wear suits impeccably

In the same order of ideas, the also interpreter of spider-man opted for the firm Sportmax and a Bvlgari brooch to attend the party after the Oscars organized by Vanity Fair.

Her choice made her be acclaimed on a stylistic level because although she is usually always successful when it comes to dressing, On this occasion, he fascinated by bringing to women’s territory the garments that are always associated with men’s fashion: suit, shirt and tie.

All this, without neglecting her coquetry and class, accompanying her outfit with heavy makeup and an impeccable updo.

On the other hand, Lady Gaga also followed in his footsteps and It was at the Oscar for Best Picture that he gave us his best fashion moment of the night.

In a black tuxedo with diamonds, the Oscar winner for A Star Is Born it was very classic, sober and minimalist, three fundamental aspects that elevated her look to one of the most memorable, leaving aside only for this time the extravagant dresses and remembering that less is always more.

Source link

