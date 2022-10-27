Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton see life in pink in the new Valentino campaign

The Formula 1 driver and the American actress posed for the Italian label for a few shots.

A duo at the top. This Wednesday, August 3, Valentino unveiled some photos of its new fall-winter 2022 – 2023 campaign. We find Zendaya, muse of the Italian brand for two years. And at his side, a more unexpected guest: the British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who slipped his athletic build into Valentino’s bright pink locker room. All the photos taken by Michael Bailey-Gates show monochrome looks, in the hue Pink PP developed by artistic director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Thus, we can see Zendaya wearing a short minidress accessorized with gloves, tights and platform boots, or even in an oversized suit. Passionately pink and absolutely monochromatic looks.

Lewis Hamilton also lent himself to the game by donning a capeline shirt and pants. Again, the color Pink PP is not lacking. Former spokesperson for the IWC watch brand or even for the “Mex Expert” range of L’Oréal Paris, the Formula 1 driver is thus enriching his fashion CV with this campaign, serving the trend of barbiecore (whose idea is to dress all in pink) which has been causing a stir on social networks since Valentino’s fall-winter 2022-2023 show.

Pierpaolo Piccioli then introduced his Pink PP developed exclusively for the Italian brand. In an interview at WWD , he had described this color as “bold, strong, fluid and extravagant”. “A shade to sum up everything I love about fashion and everything I choose to represent: freedom from the ordinary, a space to be yourself, a strong symbol for equality and love” , he added. And to continue: “In my work, I have to be able to tell and share my values ​​through a single image, I wanted to apply the same paradigm to a color”. A pink, therefore, to break down barriers.

