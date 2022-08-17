Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton Star in Valentino’s Pink PP Fall Campaign

The house valentine is about to launch its Pink PP campaign for autumn-winter 2022/2023 with two world-renowned personalities and friends of the firm: Zendaya Y Lewis Hamilton.

The advertising campaign, how could it be otherwise, presents each one of them wearing garments from the collection in magenta pink on a background of the same hue, that Pink PP so personal to the house Roman created by himself Piccioli and that has become the current identification seal, since until autumn 2022 its color –and sign– par excellence was red.

The Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, once again opts for a single color for the fall/winter collection: “Pink PP as a manifestation of the unconscious and a liberation from the need for realism”. A unique color with which it intends to break down barriers and through which it expresses and shares values, an identity with which to change the rules of fashion.

photographed by Michael Baileythe campaign shows Zendaya in a monochromatic space sporting two outfits different: a mini dress with platform boots and, in the foreground, a two-piece suit and bag. The message is clear: Valentino wants to go further and shows a neutral collection in which gender stereotypes are left aside.

Valentino will soon launch a video with the protagonist of the campaign with the director of photography of euphoria Marcell Rev reminiscent of the Valentino Rendez-Vous campaign: a dream setting with a sofa in the center and, to top it off, the soundtrack of yazoo Y only you.

On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton, considered one of the best Formula 1 drivers, is photographed by Nicolas Kern. With a thoughtful pose and brush in hand, he gives the impression of having painted the manifesto of the brand behind him: “Still I Rise” (Still I Rise). The Italian designer affirms that he chose the seven-time Formula 1 world champion for his values ​​and his constant fight and support for civil rights, inclusion and support for diversity, as he is committed to the defense and empowerment of underrepresented groups of the United Kingdom through collaborations and donations.