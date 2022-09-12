Zendaya and more – Hollywood Life

see the gallery





The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place tonight, September 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. hosted by Kenan ThompsonIt’s a night that could see history written, thanks to Zendaya. In 2020, Zendaya made history as the youngest recipient of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, winning the award just weeks after her 24th birthday. In addition, she was the second black woman (after Viola Davis) to win the award for best actress in a drama, and she’s just getting started.

In 2022, it could go down in history Again. Zendaya is nominated for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. If she wins, she will be the youngest two-time winner in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. She would also be the second youngest two-time Emmy winner, as golden derbies Note that Kristy McNichol she won the awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama in 1977 and 1979 for her role in the series ABS Family.

Zendaya faces fierce competition jodie eat (Kill Eve), laura lynney (ozarks), melanie lynskey (yellow jackets), sandra oh (kill eve), Y Reese witherspoon (the morning show). Fans will have to tune in to see if Zendaya can pull it off. In the meantime, she takes a look at the list of youngest Emmy nominees.

Zendaya

Zendaya She was one of the youngest nominees for the 2020 Emmy Awards. She earned her first Emmy nomination at age 24 for playing Rue on the HBO series. Euphoria, a prize that he happily won.

millie bobby brown

millie bobby brown She earned her first Emmy nomination in 2017 at just 13 years old for her portrayal of Eleven on Netflix. strange things. She was nominated again for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2018 at age 14. She though she did not receive a nomination for stranger things 3Many more nominations and awards are on the way for this talented young star.

Keisha Knight Pulliam

Knight Keshia Pulliamnow 43, she was just six years old when she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 1986 Emmy Awards. Keisha stole our hearts and made us laugh as that lovable Rudy Huxtable during her time on The Cosby Show. At age six, she became the youngest Emmy nominee.

Malcolm – Jamal Warner

by keshia cosby show co-star Malcolm – Jamal Warner, 52, also earned an Emmy nomination at a young age. At 16, Malcolm-Jamal was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1986. He played the lovable Theo Huxtable in the cosby show.

danish claire

danish claire43, received her first Emmy nomination at 16 for playing Angela Chase on ABC my supposed life. She was nominated in 1995 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She didn’t win the Emmy, but she did win the Golden Globe in 1995 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz, now 36, was just 15 when he became an Emmy nominee. He was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for his portrayal of Malcolm on the FOX sitcom. Frankie was also nominated for two Golden Globes for his performance in 2001 and 2002.

asante black

asante blacknow 20 years old, he became one of the youngest Emmy nominees in history at 17 when he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie in 2019. He was nominated for his tremendous portrayal of young Kevin Richardson in the Netflix miniseries. when they see us. It was her first television role.

melissa sue anderson

melissa sue andersonnow 59, she was 16 when she was nominated in 1978 for her role as Mary Ingalls on the classic series little house on the prairie. The actress was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

wild fred

wild frednow 46, he was nominated at 13 for playing Kevin Arnold in the good years. He was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Fred was nominated again at age 14 for the same award.

Kristy McNichol

Kristy McNicholAged 60, she was 15 when she first became an Emmy winner in 1977. She won Outstanding Continuing Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series for her role as Letitia “Buddy” Lawrence in Family. She won the Emmy on her 15th birthday She won the same award in 1979 at age 17.

patty duke

patty duke She was 18 years old when she was nominated for the first Emmy Awards. The actress was nominated for Outstanding Continuing Performance by an Actress in a Series for her performance in The Patty Duke Show. Patty didn’t win at the time, but she did win 3 Emmys during her career. She died in 2016 at the age of 69.

Sarah Gilbert

Sarah Gilbert47, earned her first Emmy nomination at 18 for playing Darlene Conner in rosane. She received consecutive nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1993 and 1994. Sara still plays Darlene today on ABC. rosane revival, which premiered in 2018.

Roxana Zál

Roxana Zál she was just 14 years old when she won Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special in 1984. She played Amelia Bennett in the TV movie Something about Amelia.

pablo mezcal

pablo mezcal He earned his first Emmy nomination for his first television role at age 24. The rising young actor was nominated in 2022 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. His performance on Hulu’s normal people makes him one of the most sought after young actors.