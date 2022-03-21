Zendaya and Penélope Cruz stand out with a color trend 2022

Penelope Cruz and Zendaya They offer us different styles marked directly by brands of which they are ambassadors. Penelope, always clad in Chanel, and Zendaya, who is the new face of Valentino, show us two looks from these firms with something in common: the same color trend 2022.

It is already known that green and very peri are colors that define the year, but we are missing one. A color that was used a lot in 2021 and this year it comes back recharged, since you will see it everywhere. We talk about pinkishthe main color of the latest Chanel and Valentino shows. Zendaya and Penelope Cruz They revive it with these two looks. You choose the best dressed!

Penélope Cruz opted for the classic Chanel dress. Photo: Instagram.

We start with Penelope Cruz who wore a one-of-a-kind Chanel design to the pre-Oscars luncheon. the color piece pinkish pastel clearly defined the aesthetics of the French house: tweed dress, closed neckline, straight cut, sleeveless, central buttons and pockets. A design that highlighted the actress’s skin and body.

The Spanish woman combined it with black Chanel sandals that she has already worn repeatedly and a black mini bag with a long handle. She did not opt ​​for any hairstyle, but loose hair and makeup in shades pink.

Zendaya chose a pink total look for the Valentino show. Photo: Instagram.

Zendaya attended the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week and made an impact with her monochromatic look. The artist opted for a style in pinkish Total from head to toe, designed by the Italian brand. A set made up of a jumpsuit with a deep V neckline, a blazer and large platforms.

In some areas of the suit you can see 3D flower appliqués, which gave the outfit more femininity and delicacy. Such as Penelope Cruz, Zendaya she chose loose hair with raised ends and very dramatic makeup with thick black eyeliner.

The pinkish is one of the colors trend 2022 and so much Penelope Cruz What Zendaya They already wore it in different outfits. Who stood out the most?