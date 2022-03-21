Zendaya and Penélope Cruz stand out with a color trend 2022

James

Penelope Cruz and Zendaya They offer us different styles marked directly by brands of which they are ambassadors. Penelope, always clad in Chanel, and Zendaya, who is the new face of Valentino, show us two looks from these firms with something in common: the same color trend 2022.

It is already known that green and very peri are colors that define the year, but we are missing one. A color that was used a lot in 2021 and this year it comes back recharged, since you will see it everywhere. We talk about pinkishthe main color of the latest Chanel and Valentino shows. Zendaya and Penelope Cruz They revive it with these two looks. You choose the best dressed!

