Zendaya and Selena Gomez show off their safety by taking advantage of their falls – New Woman

Every day we see the famous show off cute outfits that accompany with shoes with thin or thick heels, that usually make them spend uncomfortable moments.

So it happened with Selena Gomez and Zendaya who suffered some falls in the middle of their work commitments, but managed to get out unharmed and show that they are safe women.

The falls of Selena Gomez and Zendaya

last weekend Selena exuded style and glamor in the SAG Awards 2022 With a dress an elegant black suit with puffed sleeves and with a set of jewels to adorn the look.

However, his high heel shoes They played a trick on her by tripping and ending up without a shoe, so she decided to take them off and continue on her way barefoot.

The former Disney girl She decided to secure her presentation at the awards and took the stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress barefoot amid laughter, proving that the fall would not ruin her night.

“Selena breaks her shoe and she doesn’t care about anything, she goes on stage barefoot and that’s it, she’s always a queen”, “How beautiful Selena was today. I love you I love you I love you. And I hate you *** shoe more than ever”, “Selena wearing a dress of approximately half a million dollars and a necklace of a million dollars, but entering some awards barefoot… Yes gentlemen, she is my idol ”, are some of the most outstanding comments. — Internet users

The same thing happened to Zendaya days ago when I was visiting Rome for work reasons with the bulgari brand, of which she is an image and while she arrived at a restaurant she slipped on the stairs, lying on the floor.

What for many was called an embarrassing moment, for the famous it was a fun moment to joke around and it didn’t take long to share some memes of herself.

Zendaya