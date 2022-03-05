Zendaya and the dress with which she has become the queen of vintage Haute Couture

First was Jennifer Aniston with a slip dress satin wrap John Galliano for Christian Diorthen margot robbie He stole all eyes with his chanell nineties, and now Zendaya is postulated as the queen of the most special archive pieces of sewing houses. Neither the beginning of the millennium, nor the eighties, the suit worn by the protagonist of euphoria for the NAACP Image Awards held in California -the appointment in which Meghan Markle wasted style- has been a very wise, original and glamorous choice in charge of his right hand, Law Rock, the stylist of Hollywood stars. Although he did not win the award for his film nomination Malcolm&Marie, became the most fascinating guest of the evening, and is not for less!









– The year of Zendaya: the unstoppable career of the actress who adores Spanish designers

Accustomed to seeing her with striking pieces that go beyond the common parameters, for this cinematographic event the twenty-year-old has shown that elegance and classic good taste are the keys to making history. For this reason, she has worked closely with her personal fairy godmother to add to her style repertoire a very special Haute Couture piece, that coincidentally we already saw on another occasion. with an impressive Balmain tricolor dress, Zendaya has once again positioned herself as the great lover of vintage fashion that she is. It is a look composed of a fitted green and black sleeveless bodice with voluminous red skirta creation that belongs to the 1956 collection of the house French. “Has there ever been a prettier dress?” Law Roch comments on social networks, followed by Olivier Rousting, the current director of Balmain with his thanks, “the timeless elegance of our atelier. Thank you for showing the beauty and elegance of our house”.









– The funny anecdote of Zendaya and Tom Holland during the filming of ‘Spider-man’

Just at the moment when the New look of Christian Dior rose as the favorite aesthetic of luxury consumers, Pierre Balmain for his part wanted to represent the sumptuous savoir-faire of the house and pay homage to the “new French style” that he pursued so much during his career. A good example of this is this idyllic piece from the late fifties – with which Zendaya has already reached more than 8 million likes-, which as we mentioned before, we already saw her walking along the Seine river during the Balmain Sur Seinethe impressive parade that toured the waters of Paris on the occasion of the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the firm in the summer of 2020.









Zendaya’s Other Stunning ‘Vintage’ Looks

This is not the first time that the artist has been carried away by archive pieces. For a couple of seasons, she has been assiduous in betting on this type of option that advocate for sustainability a gesture to which other celebrities have already joined, establishing a new era. For the premiere of the second season of euphoria which took place in early January, appeared on the photo call with a Two-tone dress with vertical stripes from valentino garavanian unforgettable look that debuted the super model cute evangelist on the catwalk in 1992. But if we look back, last summer during the gala of the BET Awards returned to pay tribute to ancient creations with a daring purple halter neck jumpsuit with infinity skirt slits Versace, specifically the spring-summer 2003 line. What will be your next crush vintage?