Zendaya and the series that make her the queen of streaming (where to see them)

The series caused a lot of impact with its first season, not only because of its music, its visual style or the costumes that echo the fashion of Generation Z, and its fascination with the 90s, but also because of the themes it touches on and the way it the one that does.

There is nudity here, sex scenes, explicit drug use moments, violence, and mental health issues. ruethe protagonist, is carrying a big problem, with addictions and self-destructive behaviors, which worsen when she is submerged again, after going through rehab, in a world where no one is exactly stable.

Euphoria is one of HBO’s great successes, and it all started thanks to Zendaya carrying the weight of an intense, difficult to watch and exhausting first season, which was followed by a second that put the focus on other characters, such as sydney Sweeney.

The OA (Netflix)

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

This is one of the smartest series of Netflix And it was so good that when the platform decided to cancel it, millions of fans around the world launched petitions and protests to try to rescue it.

It is a series about life after death, about transcending and finding our role in the universe. Zendaya she arrived in the second season, proving that she can shine even when she is not the protagonist and the story does not focus on her. And it says a lot about her that fans of hers have latched onto her character, even when she doesn’t show up much.

This is one more proof that having the actress in the cast is like winning the lottery, and everything becomes better. And maybe the show isn’t coming back, or maybe it is, but the brief moments she did have also prove that there’s nothing she can’t do.