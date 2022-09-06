Entertainment

Zendaya and the white shirt from Zara that you can combine with everything

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Zara has become the queen store of Inditex and has not only fallen in love with many simple mortal souls, but has also conquered the hearts of several celebrities, as is the case with Zendayawho wore his T-shirt white ideal to combine it with everything you have.

Zara: Favorite store Zendaya

There are already many women of all ages who cannot resist temptation and want an outfit from the store.

Particularly, Zendaya She has proven to be one of the “it girls” of the moment who can not only change from brunette to blonde, from short to long hair and always look incredibly good; but she can also use a T-shirt of Zara and be the inspiration to combine it with any other garment.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Related Articles

What can we do today? Leisure plans for this Tuesday, September 6

5 mins ago

Justin Bieber: his Brazilian fans wear diapers at his concert!

8 mins ago

Duality, the thriller with the air of a ‘tabletop TV movie’ that sweeps Netflix

16 mins ago

Vinicius Jr. is officially a Spanish citizen — Foot11.com

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button