Zendaya and the white shirt from Zara that you can combine with everything

Zara has become the queen store of Inditex and has not only fallen in love with many simple mortal souls, but has also conquered the hearts of several celebrities, as is the case with Zendayawho wore his T-shirt white ideal to combine it with everything you have.

Zara: Favorite store Zendaya

There are already many women of all ages who cannot resist temptation and want an outfit from the store.

Particularly, Zendaya She has proven to be one of the “it girls” of the moment who can not only change from brunette to blonde, from short to long hair and always look incredibly good; but she can also use a T-shirt of Zara and be the inspiration to combine it with any other garment.

an inspiration: the T-shirt white that goes with everything

See how one T-shirt white from the Spanish firm can look so spectacular and so chic in the way he combined it Zendaya. Possibly, it was your best purchase in 2017 that now, is still a trend because it is simply one of the most combinable garments.

In detail, the T-shirt white of Zara that flew out of the shops – Source: Elle

“

The young actress showed how to make a T-shirt low cost white looks like a haute couture garment. Impeccable styling. It was precisely during his visit to the Australian television program Sunrise, in Sydney, that Zendaya appeared with a striking green lurex pencil skirt, belonging to the firm Rochas.

Related news

Some luxury shoes from Casadei could not be missing from her total look. Along with these two high-end garments, he decided to combine everything with his T-shirt white of Zara wide shirt collar, sleeves with pleats and volume.

the moment that Zendaya wore his T-shirt white of Zara and combined it with a striking green skirt – Source: Hello

For sure, it became a style where he caused the best magic trick to favor the store: he made this T-shirt disappear in the blink of an eye from all the shops of Amancio Ortega.

In addition to this T-shirt white of Zara, the also model does not stop wearing different clothes from the creator María Escoté. It is a name that is directly linked to color and femininity. Without a doubt, it fits very much with the image of her.

She is the girl of the moment and a great inspiration to wear those clothes that everyone has in their closet. The person in charge of her looks is Law Roach, one of the most influential stylists of the moment and the person who has seen her since she was 13 years old.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.