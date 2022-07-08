Zendaya and Tom Holland about to reach a new milestone

As a couple for several months, Zendaya and Tom Holland are about to take a huge step in their relationship and not just any.

A couple as we love them! After meeting on the set of the film Spider-Man: Homecoming then having maintained a beautiful and sincere friendship, Zendaya and Tom Holland finally decided to give themselves luck in love. It’s been a few months now that the two actors seem very fulfilled together and the recent message of the young woman for the birthday of her darling is proof of this: “The happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest” she said in the caption of a black and white photo of the duo.

Obviously, many fans of the franchise Spiderman fell in love with them and are delighted to witness the relationship between the interpreters of MJ and Peter Parker. Some Internet users have even gone so far as to lend the couple a happy event. In effect, a rumor insinuating that the young woman was pregnant with her first child went viral on Twitter. Very quickly, the main concerned denied: “That’s exactly why I don’t go on Twitter. Stories made up for no reason, every week. » That is clear.

Zendaya and Tom Holland soon under the same roof?

This time the New York Post announces that Tom Holland and Zendaya are about to take a big step in their relationship and not just any since they are about to move in together. The duo were also spotted together visiting a luxurious house in the Fort Greene/Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn. And hold on tight, this little one new york jewel will cost them dearly since it is estimated at $5.35 million. At 25 and 26 years old respectively, Zendaya and Tom can boast of having succeeded and leading the high life!