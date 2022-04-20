Zendaya and Tom Holland have a romantic date in NY

A little rain couldn’t stop the romantic plans of Zendaya and Tom Holland!

The co-stars of Spider-Man: No Way Homeboth 25 years old, They recently went out on a casual date in New York Cityand the photographers could not help but capture the couple’s moment on the streets.

Dodging drizzling rain while leaving a restaurant for dinner, Zendaya wore sunglasses, a black leather jacket, black pants, and boots. the actress of euphoria for her part, she slicked her hair back into a low ballerina bun.

Holland kept his outfit simple, pairing a red plaid jacket with jeans and light wash sneakers.

Two months before their Easter Eve outing, the couple was spotted out and about in Manhattan going hand in hand to a screening of the latest film starring Holland “Uncharted”.

Zendaya and Holland were romantically linked in July 2021 when they were seen sharing a steamy kiss inside a car in Los Angeles.

Both have tried to keep their relationship mostly out of the public eye, although during the promotion of the Spider-Man movie premiere in December 2021, the duo could not hide their love in front of the cameras and they were seen very affectionate.

A month earlier, in November 2021, Holland alluded to the challenges of dating in the spotlight in an interview with GQ.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy is no longer really under our control, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the whole world,” he said. she told the magazine.

“I’ve always been very adamant about keeping my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” she added.