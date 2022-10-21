Zendaya and Tom Holland hold hands for a date at the Louvre Museum in Paris
Regardless of their busy schedules and worldwide commitments, Zendaya and Tom Holland are still going strong.
The Spider-Man: No Coming Home The costars were seen strolling through the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday, where they were pictured standing in a line as they held hands.
For the occasion, Holland looked chic in a tucked-in striped sweater with the sleeves rolled up, while Zendaya wore a shirt dress and a funky pair of glasses. Tom also wore a much shorter haircut than he’s been sporting lately, apparently chopping off his long locks after finishing a recent project.
Before this artistic release, Zendaya and Holland were spotted hanging out in New York in the days surrounding Z’s birthday last month. On September 2, the day after the 26-year-old’s birthday, they were photographed holding hands after having coffee in Manhattan. The day before they were seen entering the MAMO restaurant in New York for his special day.
“I’ve always been very adamant about keeping my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We kind of felt robbed of our privacy,” he told the magazine. “I don’t think it’s about not being ready. We just didn’t want to. »
Yet the Unexplored The actor wasn’t afraid to compliment his other half, calling Zendaya ‘instrumental’ in his life, as she agreed there was a ‘confusing and overwhelming’ side to the world in getting a glimpse of their personal time together.
“The equal feeling [we both share] it’s just that when you really love and care about someone, certain times or certain things, you would like to be yours,” Zendaya said. “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy between the two people who love each other.”