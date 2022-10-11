Zendaya and Tom Holland hold hands for a date at the Louvre Museum in Paris

Regardless of their busy schedules and worldwide commitments, Zendaya and Tom Holland are still going strong.

The Spider-Man: No Coming Home The costars were seen strolling through the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday, where they were pictured standing in a line as they held hands.

For the occasion, Holland looked chic in a tucked-in striped sweater with the sleeves rolled up, while Zendaya wore a shirt dress and a funky pair of glasses. Tom also wore a much shorter haircut than he’s been sporting lately, apparently chopping off his long locks after finishing a recent project.

Before this artistic release, Zendaya and Holland were spotted hanging out in New York in the days surrounding Z’s birthday last month. On September 2, the day after the 26-year-old’s birthday, they were photographed holding hands after having coffee in Manhattan. The day before they were seen entering the MAMO restaurant in New York for his special day.

While we see glimpses of this couple and their relationship at press tours and on public outings, Zendaya and Tom like to keep their personal lives as private as possible. In November, during an interview with QG, Holland revealed why he hopes to keep his relationship with Zendaya mostly private.