Zendaya and Tom Holland in crisis? This absence of the actor who sows doubt

Tom Holland didn’t attend an event that was very important to Zendaya. Could the couple be on the verge of breaking up?

It’s on the set of Spiderman that the two actors got closer. Tom Holland plays Peter Parker and Zendaya plays his girlfriend, MJ The two stars did not expect to have such a thunderbolt during this shoot. They were then spotted kissing in public. Rumors about them have continued to swell on the web. Tom Holland and Zendaya then decided to formalize their relationship. Since then, they have become inseparable. They seem to be very complicit. The couple of stars, however, tries to maintain their privacy.

A few days ago, Tom Holland made the decision to suddenly stop social networks. He explained that he felt the need for it for the sake of his mental health. Indeed, the couple is often the target of the paparazzi. Recently, they were spotted having a scooter race through the streets of Budapest. Last Monday, Zendaya received two awards at the recent Emmy Awards ceremony for her role in the series Euphoria. Unfortunately, that night Tom Holland was to absent subscribers. Could there be water in the gas in the couple?

Zendaya and Tom Holland on the verge of breaking up?

The 26-year-old actress is unlikely to forget this Emmy Awards ceremony. Zendaya became the first black woman to take home two awards that night. Unfortunately, her darling Tom Holland was retained during this event in New York. In effect, the actor was filming for a movie. Tom Holland explained that he was very disappointed not to be present during the awards ceremony for his girlfriend. Zendaya was understanding towards her darling. The interpreter of Peter Parker has also admitted that he had sent a text message to Zendaya during the Emmy Awards to congratulate her. The two stars are therefore still as close.