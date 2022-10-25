Zendaya and Tom Holland just had a very fancy day date in Paris

The Emmy winner and her boyfriend are keeping their relationship very, very private, only confirming they were together after they were seen kissing in a car. They don’t do red carpets as a couple, not even for the Emmys. But it’s clear that they make time for each other in the midst of their busy schedules, traveling for date nights and, apparently, days.

Tom Holland recently flew from New York to Budapest, where Zendaya is filming the second part of Dune. In September, both stars were in New York to celebrate the Euphoria star’s birthday at Mamo restaurant. Holland is taking a break from social media, but for her own birthday in June, the actress posted a sweet black and white photo of the two of them embracing.

So, which pieces do we think they liked the most in the famous museum? Personally, I have a soft spot for Virgin of the Rock, but Holland strikes me as a kind of Venus de Milo.

Also, can we talk about how smart it is to drop by Paris the week after Fashion Week? Tourist spots and top cafes could be free of influencers for once. They just get it.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.