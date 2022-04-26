Entertainment

Zendaya and Tom Holland on a romantic date: they walk on a rainy afternoon | Entertainment

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Jean G FowlerApril 21, 2022 – 9:26

The couple was caught on an outing on the streets of New York and there are photos

Install

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and to date, Tom Holland and Zendaya are still one of our favorite couples, because on several occasions they have shown us that the love between them remains and they get away to enjoy an afternoon alone, although of course, not without the cameras of the paparazzi that captured them on a romantic date, on a rainy afternoon.

The stars went out on a casual date in New York, where they enjoyed an evening at a restaurant; Zendaya wore sunglasses, a black leather jacket, pants and boots, while Holland looked relaxed in a plaid jacket and sneakers.

According to the images, the actress of euphoria and the interpreter of spider-man They seem to have had a solo outing to spend time together between so many commitments, since both are at an important moment in their professional careers and are fulfilling work commitments.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have kept their relationship as private as possible, however, they occasionally give us moments like this where they are seen together.

Source link

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

Across the Spider-Verse will feature 200 more characters than its predecessor

30 seconds ago

Jennifer Lopez looks stunning in a really tiny dress

3 mins ago

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead secretly marry

13 mins ago

Apprenticeship offer: Corporate Sport and Events Project Manager – Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Regional Olympic and Sports Committee

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button