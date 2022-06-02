Zendaya and Tom Holland raise sighs with photo and romantic message

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Love does not respect even superheroes and despite the fact that it was forbidden to be romantically related, Tom Holland, who gives life to the famous “Spiderman”, fell in love with his partner cast, Zendaya Coleman.

Although the two have kept their romance as private as possible, today the “Euphoria” actress made a sweet post to celebrate her boyfriend’s 26th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the one who makes me happiest,” Zendaya wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple smiling and embracing.

—Zendaya and Tom’s love story

They met in 2016, on the set of the first film of the “Spiderman” trilogy, where Holland plays the protagonist “Peter Parker” and Zendaya is “Michelle Jones”, better known by the acronym MJ, which makes a reference to the Emma Stone’s character in the film “The Amazing Spiderman”, where the girl with whom “Parker” falls in love had a first appearance.

It was not until last year, 2021, that the romance between the two Hollywood actors was confirmed after some photographs were revealed in which they were seen kissing in a car.

Given this situation, Holland spoke about privacy and his decision to keep his life away from the public eye.

“I’ve always been very adamant about keeping my private life private, because I share a lot of my life with the world anyway. We feel like our privacy has been stolen from us,” the actor told US magazine “GQ.”

During the promotion of the latest installment of the Marvel franchise, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, both avoided showing affection in front of the cameras and making comments about their relationship, however, in some interviews they flirted with each other. the other or compliments were made.

The emotion to see this romance that was born in fiction in reality has generated more curiosity among the followers of both and it is common for clips or images of both sharing their lives to be rescued on social networks.

They are currently one of the most applauded couples in the digital world, so the interpreter’s congratulations became a trend on Twitter.