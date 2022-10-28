Zendaya and Tom Holland, rare glimpse of the couple on the streets of New York

Zendaya and Tom Holland aren’t the type to strut in front of the paparazzi. And yet, the lovebirds were photographed Wednesday afternoon during a rare outing on the streets of New York. The couple was accompanied by the little brother of the interpreter of Spider-Man, named Harry. The trio were seen looking for food for their lunch.

The 25-year-old “Euphoria” star opted for a very casual outfit: she wore large black jogging pants, a white t-shirt and a pair of black Converse. The 26-year-old actor was dressed in an orange t-shirt and gray pants.

At the beginning of May, Tom Holland had been photographed in New York on the set of the series “The Crowded Room” in New York. After “Cherry”, the film by Anthony and Joe Russo in which he played a drug addict suffering from post-traumatic stress, Tom Holland is therefore on a new project with Apple TV +.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are living out their romance after years of rumored romance. The duo met for the first time in 2016 on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” where Zendaya plays the role of MJ, the lover of Peter Parker, himself played by Tom Holland.