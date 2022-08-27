Zendaya and Tom Holland Take a Romantic Scooter Ride Around Budapest: Rare Photos

Image Credit: Image News Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Ahh young love! Zendaya and Tom Holland proved they were still number one in relationship goals as they took their hot romance to Budapest. The Euphoria star, 25, and her Spider-Man: No Coming Home the co-star, 26, was spotted riding scooters to admire the Hungarian capital on Friday August 26, as seen in rare photos here. Zendaya, beaming with beauty as usual, kept it smart and casual in a white tank top and gray shorts, while Tom looked better than ever in his striped shirt and black shorts.

Although the pair are notoriously private, they were photographed a few weeks earlier in the Big Apple enjoying takeout together. The adored couple were, once again, fabulous in their very discreet outfit. Joining them for the excursion to New York was Tom’s brother, harry holland23. The terrific-looking trio were all smiles as they walked out of the restaurant, seemingly enjoying the meal together in a remote location.

Zendaya and Tom have mostly kept their budding romance to themselves since relationship rumors simmered when they first starred together in the Marvel franchise in 2017. oil on the fire during years. That is, until they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles in July 2021, causing fans to panic at the undeniable proof! It was a delightful surprise for stans who have been shipping the pair since it was first announced that they would be acting together!

Once the snap seen around the world surfaced, it was obvious that something had been developing between the two for some time. Exactly how long remains a mystery, as the couple remain tight-lipped on the subject. Fans are still getting little snippets of their romance here and there, as Tom often leaves flirtatious comments on Zendaya’s social media as she gushes about him in interviews. She even revealed that Tom visited her on the set of Euphoria “at least 30 times this season” in a recent interview. “He supported me throughout the season,” she explained.

Hot Items Currently trendy now Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a hot swimsuit kiss in Italy with their daughter Daisy Ellen DeGeneres: first photos after the death of her ex Anne Heche Brittany Cartwright wears a gray swimsuit in Mexico after losing 50 pounds.