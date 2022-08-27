Entertainment

Zendaya and Tom Holland Take a Romantic Scooter Ride Around Budapest: Rare Photos

Photo of James James60 mins ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - ** WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 9:00 AM PST April 26, 2022 ** Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy a casual day sightseeing and shopping in Boston Sunday afternoon. The on-screen Spiderman and off-screen lovebirds cut a stylish figure as they were seen strolling around town and shopping at the Rolex and Cartier store on Newbury St. and a split shoulder bag as she held Tom's hand. The Spider-Man star wore a lavender t-shirt and gray pants for the outing. Pictured: Zendaya, Tom Holland BACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Customers - Photos Containing children, please pixelate face before posting*
Image Credit: Image News Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Ahh young love! Zendaya and Tom Holland proved they were still number one in relationship goals as they took their hot romance to Budapest. The Euphoria star, 25, and her Spider-Man: No Coming Home the co-star, 26, was spotted riding scooters to admire the Hungarian capital on Friday August 26, as seen in rare photos here. Zendaya, beaming with beauty as usual, kept it smart and casual in a white tank top and gray shorts, while Tom looked better than ever in his striped shirt and black shorts.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted in Budapest in August 2022. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Although the pair are notoriously private, they were photographed a few weeks earlier in the Big Apple enjoying takeout together. The adored couple were, once again, fabulous in their very discreet outfit. Joining them for the excursion to New York was Tom’s brother, harry holland23. The terrific-looking trio were all smiles as they walked out of the restaurant, seemingly enjoying the meal together in a remote location.

Zendaya and Tom have mostly kept their budding romance to themselves since relationship rumors simmered when they first starred together in the Marvel franchise in 2017. oil on the fire during years. That is, until they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles in July 2021, causing fans to panic at the undeniable proof! It was a delightful surprise for stans who have been shipping the pair since it was first announced that they would be acting together!

Once the snap seen around the world surfaced, it was obvious that something had been developing between the two for some time. Exactly how long remains a mystery, as the couple remain tight-lipped on the subject. Fans are still getting little snippets of their romance here and there, as Tom often leaves flirtatious comments on Zendaya’s social media as she gushes about him in interviews. She even revealed that Tom visited her on the set of Euphoria “at least 30 times this season” in a recent interview. “He supported me throughout the season,” she explained.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James60 mins ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The best cinema that opens in the remainder of 2022

3 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian copies her “rival” sister Kim by launching her own skincare line in hints that the siblings “really hate each other”

5 mins ago

3 most anticipated NETFLIX movies that are PREMIERE in September

14 mins ago

The truth about Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez’s beef rumor

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button