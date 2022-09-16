Zendaya and Tom Holland: their ex-partners before dating | Entertainment

Jean G Fowler

Who are the old couples of celebrities?

It seems that fate brought them together from the filming of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2016, a film in which they began to work and get to know each other better until they became close friends who eventually fell in love and later became one of the couples that more makes fans sigh, because it is undeniable that they are adorable as boyfriends.

However, before starting their relationship, each of the actors had a love past that we review below.

ex boyfriends of zendaya

Although Zendaya has always tried to keep her private life away from the camera, it is known that the actress from ‘Euphoria’, ‘Dune’ and more projects has had some relationships throughout her life, including singer Trevor Jackson, who he was her first boyfriend at the age of 16; Not much is known about their relationship or why they broke up, but it is said that they were together for almost 4 years.

Another of Zendaya’s most notorious romances was with her co-star from “Euphoria”, actor Jacob Elordi, with whom she had a fleeting love but which, without a doubt, was the envy of many despite the fact that they did not last long.

The pair were spotted kissing and holding hands in New York in 2019, though they later opted to end things on good terms.

ex-girlfriends of tom holland

As far as Tom Holland and his relationships are concerned, his official girlfriends have not been confirmed, but it is speculated that he was with director Elle Lotherington for two years, their romance would have started in 2017.

Holland was also linked to Olivia Bolton in 2019 when they were photographed in London, in the famous Hyde Park; Although neither of them confirmed anything, it is rumored that they broke up in April 2020.

Another rumor of the interpreter’s love life involves the actress Nadia Parkes from ‘Doctor Who’, with whom he would have dated briefly in 2020.

However, the actor has focused most of his time on his career, so it took several years for him to resume his relationship with Zendaya.

When did Tom Holland and Zendaya start dating?

Tom Holland and Zendaya would have started dating in 2017, Although at that time they denied all rumors about their relationship and assured that they were best friends.

Two years later, when the actress dated Jacob Elordi, fans suspected that her relationship with Holland was history, but after that brief relationship ended, the ‘Spider-Man’ actor was seen kissing Zendaya in a car and in other public board appearances.

The clues increased when the dedications on social networks began on special dates such as birthdays and recently, Zendaya called Tom Holland her boyfriend for the first time after he won at the 2022 Emmys.