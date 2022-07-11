Zendaya and Tom Holland: this is the luxurious apartment they would be about to buy

Zendaya and Tom Holland They form one of the most followed couples in Hollywood.

Since it was confirmed that the love that was seen between them on the big screen came true, all their fans follow their footsteps closely.

The truth is that the actors would be looking for a new apartment in New York.

The Department

According to Guacamouly.com, the actors were recently spotted touring a luxury condo in the Clinton Hill area of ​​Brooklyn. His already purchased property in London, near Tom’s parents’ home, was rather old and in need of some repairs.

On this occasion, they explain from the portal that Zendaya and Tom Holland They are interested in something more modern. According to the real estate listing, the apartment is valued at $5.35 million dollarsmeasures 4,400 square feet and is 22 feet wide.

Likewise, they say that it is configured as a superior triplex with a garden apartment that has 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and a home office. As we can see inside, it has an impressive hall with high ceilings, an original spring mirror and a marble fireplace.

“The condominium looks modern, although with its original structure, which includes ornate plasterwork, frames, moldings and inlaid floors. It is practically decorated in neutral colors that include white, black, gray tones and wood,” they point out.

On Guacamouly.com they add about the apartment seen by Zendaya and Tom Holland: The open kitchen was completely renovated in 2019 with custom European cabinets, Carrara marble countertops and modern appliances.

Meanwhile, the rear living/dining room overlooks the garden and leads to a metal deck directly connected to a private terraced garden and courtyard sanctuary.

The second and third floors of the triplex are full of original details. There are four beautifully proportioned bedrooms, a home office, and four full bathrooms, all en-suite.

The condo is located on a quiet and sought-after street in Brooklyn, very close to downtown and, as you can see from the photos on Guacamouly.com, it is very minimalistic.