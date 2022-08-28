Zendaya and Tom Holland unleashed! Stolen photos of the couple in the middle of Budapest

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted lately in Budapest having fun on a scooter. The two lovers seem to be having a good vacation.

In the last news, Tom Holland and Zendaya were photographed having fun at Budapest. A photo shows them together, each riding a scooter. In fact, it has been noticed that the 26-year-old actor has let his hair grow even more, perhaps for a future role. Rumors are circulating today that he has been chosen to star in the upcoming james bond. These have, however, been quickly denied by the actor himself. Last January, he had already confided in the question. The idea actually came more from him than from the producers of the series james bond. In effect, it was he who offered them to play the famous spy, since he always dreamed of it. However, this project did not appeal and was not retained.

Going back to her trip with Zendaya in Budapest, it looks like they did a scooter race. We see them one behind the other, and an air of competition shines through in the photo. At that time, they are simply dressed. Tom Holland rides a blue scooter and wears a black shirt and a striped shirt. As for Zendaya, she is also dressed simply with a shirt. After endless rumors about their union, Tom Holland has finally formalized his union last year with the actress. As for his trip to Hungary, it was a bit of a surprise, since he obviously hasn’t traveled much outside of the United States so far.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoy a fun scooter ride in Budapest https://t.co/lJCrDUQaD6 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 27, 2022

Tom Holland has cut himself off from social media

Tom Holland did not announce to his fans that he was going to Europe. The reason is simple: he recently cut himself off from social media. His last post on his Instagram account is actually a video of him, where he explains the reasons for his withdrawal from the networks. ” Hello and goodbye […] I took a break from social media for my sanity“, he posted on Instagram. It is true that social networks are not always good for the mind, and it seems that the actor has not been spared. He explains that he is very affected by Instagram and Twitterwhich he considers too invasive.