Zendaya and Tom Holland win big at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, see the full list of winners

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards winners list is out!

The entertainment-packed awards ceremony began streaming live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles a few hours ago. And, taking over the hosting duties, Vanessa Hudgens kicked off the awards ceremony by welcoming everyone.

The big winners of the night were Zendaya and Tom Holland who were praised for their performances in “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“Euphoria” won Best Show and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” won Best Picture.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson lifted the Best Hero category trophy for her film ‘Black Widow’ and Daniel Radcliffe received the Best Villain award for his performance in the Nee Brothers director’s ‘The Lost City’.

Jack Black won the Popcorn Gold Trophy in the Comedic Genius category. Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, received the Generation Award.

See the full list of winners here.

Best film

Dunes

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

WINNER: Spider-Man: No Coming Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

best show

WINNER: Euphoria

Invent Anna

Loki

squid game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Motion Picture

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

WINNER: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Show

Amanda Seyfried – The Stall

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam and Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria

Revolutionary performance

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

WINNER: Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Best Comedy Performance

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

WINNER: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

best team

WINNER: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

best hero

Daniel Craig – No Time To Die

Oscar Isaac – Knight of the Moon

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Coming Home

You’ve voted and the winner for Best Hero is Scarlett Johansson! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/ojB3O4SUmg — Film & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

Best villain

Colin Farrell – The Batman

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Coming Home

best kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

WINNER: Poopies and the Snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Coming Home

best fight

Black Widow Vs Widows – Black Widow

WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Guy – Free Guy

Shang-Chi Bus Fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men Final Battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Most Scared Performance

WINNER: Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween kills

Mia Goth-X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Here for the connection

WINNER: Euphoria

I have never

Pam and Tommy

sex/life

Sex life of college girls

Best song

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson/Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

WINNER: “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez/Marry Me

“We’re Not Talking About Bruno” – Encanto Cast/Encanto

Best Music Documentary

JANETJACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: a Kanye trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: Drive Home 2 u (a SOUR movie)

The Beatles: Come Back

Best Musical Moment (Social Category Only)

Bridgerton: “The Wrecking Ball”

Cinderella: “A million against one”

Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”

Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”

Encanto: “We are not talking about Bruno”

Euphoria: “Hanging on for a hero”

WINNER: Favorite: “Dance with me”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”

Maison Gucci: “Disco Fever”

Halo: “Original Score”

Last night in Soho: “Downtown”

Peacemaker: “Do you want to taste it? »

Tick, tick…BOOM! : “Therapy”

Turning Red: “Nobody Likes You”

West Side Story: “America”

Yellow vests: “That’s how we do it”