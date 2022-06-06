Zendaya and Tom Holland win big at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, see the full list of winners
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards winners list is out!
The entertainment-packed awards ceremony began streaming live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles a few hours ago. And, taking over the hosting duties, Vanessa Hudgens kicked off the awards ceremony by welcoming everyone.
The big winners of the night were Zendaya and Tom Holland who were praised for their performances in “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
“Euphoria” won Best Show and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” won Best Picture.
Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson lifted the Best Hero category trophy for her film ‘Black Widow’ and Daniel Radcliffe received the Best Villain award for his performance in the Nee Brothers director’s ‘The Lost City’.
Jack Black won the Popcorn Gold Trophy in the Comedic Genius category. Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, received the Generation Award.
See the full list of winners here.
Best film
Dunes
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
WINNER: Spider-Man: No Coming Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
best show
WINNER: Euphoria
Invent Anna
Loki
squid game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
Best Performance in a Motion Picture
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
WINNER: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Performance in a Show
Amanda Seyfried – The Stall
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam and Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria
Revolutionary performance
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
WINNER: Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Best Comedy Performance
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
WINNER: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
best team
WINNER: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
best hero
Daniel Craig – No Time To Die
Oscar Isaac – Knight of the Moon
WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Coming Home
You’ve voted and the winner for Best Hero is Scarlett Johansson! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/ojB3O4SUmg
— Film & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022
Best villain
Colin Farrell – The Batman
WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Coming Home
best kiss
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
WINNER: Poopies and the Snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Coming Home
best fight
Black Widow Vs Widows – Black Widow
WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Guy – Free Guy
Shang-Chi Bus Fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men Final Battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Most Scared Performance
WINNER: Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween kills
Mia Goth-X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Here for the connection
WINNER: Euphoria
I have never
Pam and Tommy
sex/life
Sex life of college girls
Best song
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson/Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
WINNER: “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez/Marry Me
“We’re Not Talking About Bruno” – Encanto Cast/Encanto
Read also: MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: JLo breaks down receiving the Generation Award
Best Music Documentary
JANETJACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: a Kanye trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: Drive Home 2 u (a SOUR movie)
The Beatles: Come Back
Best Musical Moment (Social Category Only)
Bridgerton: “The Wrecking Ball”
Cinderella: “A million against one”
Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”
Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”
Encanto: “We are not talking about Bruno”
Euphoria: “Hanging on for a hero”
WINNER: Favorite: “Dance with me”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”
Maison Gucci: “Disco Fever”
Halo: “Original Score”
Last night in Soho: “Downtown”
Peacemaker: “Do you want to taste it? »
Tick, tick…BOOM! : “Therapy”
Turning Red: “Nobody Likes You”
West Side Story: “America”
Yellow vests: “That’s how we do it”