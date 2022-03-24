Zendaya and Tom Holland’s date in a coffee shop

The 50 shortest celebrities will make you feel very small.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, and they have always shown how cute they are together (did you see when they joked about their height difference?). For this reason, every step they take is closely followed by their fans, who do not miss a single detail about the lovebirds. The last appointment they have had has not taken long to go viral on social networks, and it is not for less: They went to have a drink at a cafe like two people on foot and without caring about the looks of the most curious.

Can you imagine going to a coffee shop and finding Tom and Zendaya there? What a ‘momentazo’. The couple has been seen in the most casual in an establishment of Bostonand it is that both wore very similar ‘looks’ with white t-shirt. For the occasion, Zendaya decided to leave her contact lenses at home and wear glasses. Two outfits so simple that it is very easy to identify with them. Now, what we like most of all is how Tom looks at Zendaya. Please, they are so cute. After this we have no doubt: they are the most adorable celebrity couple. Sight!

If there is something that Tom Holland has shown over these months, it is that he is very much in love with Zendaya. The actor does everything to be by her side, because a few months ago he flew to Rome to spend a few days with her. Now, the protagonist of ‘Spider Man’ has moved to the American city to meet again with Zendaya, who is there for work reasons (he is recording a romantic movie called ‘The Challengers’).

In short, it seems that the thing between them is very serious and that they know how to keep their distance very well. I hope they last a long time.

