Zendaya and Tom Holland’s last date in Budapest

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most beloved couples, so every step they take is closely followed by their fans. Although they are quite discreet with their romance, from time to time photos come to light that show how well they are together. We love their relationship because they make plans that any ordinary person could do with their partner. For example, that time you had a date in a coffee shop or with his last trip to Budapestin which they have been seen riding a ‘scooter’.

The Marvel actor traveled from New York to the Hungarian capital, where Zendaya is shooting the second part of ‘Dune’. Tom is proving to be a boyfriend completely committed to their relationship, as he already visited Zendaya in the city earlier this month. The truth is that together they are very cute, as evidenced by these photos of the two enjoying a romantic walk through the European city. Check it out for yourself.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

‘Tomdaya’ always radiate naturalness. The couple dressed in casual and comfortable looks to enjoy a day of sightseeing. Zendaya wore a white tank top and gray shorts, while Tom chose a striped shirt and black pants. The photos, originally published by the Daily Mail, are already viral on social networks, as always happens when images of the couple come to light.

This trip comes after Tom announced that he is going to take a break from social networks, because not reading things about him does his mental health any good, as he himself revealed. He is sure that these days with Zendaya are helping him to disconnect.