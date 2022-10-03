Zendaya and Tom Holland’s luxurious apartment in New York

Brooklyn Heights is listed as one of the hippest neighborhoods in the New York City and it is that the district of Brooklyn has always maintained a spectacular attractive magic of the great figures of the show and one of them has been the singer zendaya who has paid the amount of $27 million for a flat located in Quay Tower. A majestic building widely recognized for offering direct views of Manhattan and the Hudson.

A lavish area in one of the epicenter cities of the United States as is New York and where the views are one of the most famous spectaclessince they allow to be enjoyed from all angles and corners of the property, maintaining close neighbors of the caliber of the actor Hugh Jackman. So Zendaya’s decision has been categorical in ensuring that she prefers to look at Manhattanbut do not live directly on the island.

Zendaya and her luxurious apartment in New York

The property maintains a dimensions of 192 square meters and the singer Zendaya will be able to enjoy three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an additional toilet, in addition to the respective living room integrated with its kitchen. The main bedroom stands out, which includes a dressing room, a spa with a bathtub and an incredible heated floor system and the jewel in the crown is an elevator that only provides direct services to your apartment.

Zendaya’s resounding and outstanding artistic career goes hand in hand with that of her sentimental partner, the famous film actor Tom Holland, who has achieved blockbuster performances such as “Spiderman” and who both have decided to acquire this property to keep it as their nest of love. The price of his new home amounts to 27 million dollars and enjoys maintaining a great fame thanks to the fact that the building has been used in renowned filming highlighting “Sex and the City”.

A penthouse that offers much more than a home

To give you an idea of ​​what this celebrity couple can get for the sum of almost $30 million of investment in the purchase of this penthouse with kitchento open and an outdoor terrace, where the chimneys and views of the Hudson River are simply unforgettable. In addition to this, the building is offered as a peculiar entertainment center or mini city because it is capable of hosting a whole range of options, highlighting its tennis court and skate park as well as a swimming pool and a gym with all kinds of state-of-the-art training equipment.

The building also has famous Bellini restaurant which allows assistance to the owners directly in their apartments thanks to the offer of private service and catering, one of the advantages of being a permanent resident of the Ritzy One Waterline Square. In addition to maintaining incredible neighbors thanks to the high exclusivity of this building and the real possibility of enjoying an association with the internationally famous Gleason’s Gym who maintains a private boxing studio within the housing complex.

Vintage design furniture pieces as well as the annexation of contemporary furniture create a perfect decorative mix, which complements perfectly well with the rustic-style alabaster travertine marble so that the sunsets from this property are also unforgettable, extremely comfortable and warm thanks to the perfection achieved in relation to the comfort and careful detail of every millimeter of its interiors.