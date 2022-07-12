Zendaya, Andrew Garfield and Selena Gomez are among the nominees

Awards season isn’t over yet. The 74th edition of the Emmys, a ceremony that awards the best of television, will be held on September 12. The nominees were announced on Tuesday morning. The series ‘Succession’ is the most nominated production with 20 categories and is closely followed by the sitcom ‘Ted Lasso’ with 20 nominations.

If you missed the nomination ceremony, we present to you the stars of your Planet who will compete for an Emmy this 2022:

ZENDAYA

Zendaya has been nominated again for the ‘Best Leading Actress in a Drama’ category for her role as ‘Rue’ in Euphoria. The actress competes again with Sandra Oh, the remembered Cristina of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, whom she defeated in 2020. Zendaya made history in the 72nd edition of the Emmys, being the youngest person to win and the second African-American woman in getting the award for ‘Best Leading Actress in a Drama’, after Viola Davis won it in 2015.

“I don’t normally cry. I got over it without letting it get to me. It was such an emotional moment. I still can’t believe it. It’s pretty crazy. I definitely felt like a wrap of love around me as I sat here. I’m just trying to take it all in. I’m just grateful for the moments of joy and happiness that we have,” Zendaya said after winning the award.

SELENA GOMEZ

The businesswoman, actress and singer has become an Emmy-nominated producer. ‘Only murders in the building’, a series that she produces and in which she acts, got 3 nominations for the Emmy Awards. The sitcom is nominated in the ‘Best Comedy Series’ categories and has Martin Short and Steve Martin as representatives in the ‘Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series’ category.

SYNDNEY SWEENEY

The predictions of many ‘Euphoria’ fans came true. Sweeney, who plays ‘Cassie’, has been nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. “What a great morning we had! Thank you so much to the Academy for my Emmy nominations. It’s an honor to know that both Olivia (her character in ‘The White Lotus’) and Cassie have managed to connect with so many people. I’m so proud of both of them.” programs and very grateful to everyone who is part of them. Mom, we made it despite the ups and downs. Thank you, thank you very much!”, the actress wrote on her Instagram account.

THE SQUID GAME

The South Korean series has made history by becoming the first series in a language other than English to be nominated in the category of best drama.. After Netflix confirmed that its second season is in production, the series received 14 nominations at the most important ceremony for television productions.

ANDREW GARFIELD

The actor and producer has been nominated for ‘Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television’ for his role in ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’. This is Andrew’s first Emmy Award nomination.

