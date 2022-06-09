Zendaya, Andrew Garfield… The “100 most influential personalities of 2022” gathered in New York

Like every year, the magazine “Time” compiles a list of the hundred most influential personalities in the world. Some of these celebrities were reunited Wednesday evening in New York to attend the gala. Zendaya, Andrew Garfield and Amanda Seyfried walked the Lincoln Center red carpet. The 25-year-old actress, described by “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve as “a cultural icon in the making”, competed in elegance in her tricolor dress.

Amanda Seyfried arrived in a long black dress, on the arm of her husband Thomas Sadoski. Although not part of the ranking, Bill Gates was also present. The Microsoft creator came with his 19-year-old daughter Phoebe. During the evening, the Ukrainian President made a speech. Volodymyr Zelensky, selected in this prestigious list, was honored by US President Joe Biden.

Taika Waititi, who will soon marry Rita Ora, attended the evening. Jada Pinkett-Smith’s mother, Adrienne Morris came with her husband, named Rodney. Canadian actor Simu Liu, producer and host Tyra Banks, and singer Mary J. Blige were also present.

Among the most influential personalities in the world are also Pete Davidson, the new boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, but also Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Channing Tatum and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.