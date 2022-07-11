Zendaya at the controls of an episode? What we know

For the next season of Euphoria, Zendaya wants to take the lead. The star wants to take control of an episode of the series!

Zendaya intends to take advantage of her celebrity to put her talents to good use. In 2021, the star dazzled viewers in two monumental films. We saw him take over that of “MJ” in Spider-Man No Way Home alongside his companion in the city, Tom Holland. She also shared the poster for the first part of Dunes with Timothée Chamalet, whom she will reunite with next year in a sequel which is about to begin filming under the direction of director Denis Villeneuve. At the start of the year, the tireless Zendaya shocked her fans in the highly anticipated second season ofEuphoriaHBO’s flagship series along with Game Of Thrones.

What dream cherishes the actress today? The question was posed to Zendaya by the Italian edition of the magazine vogue. Would she by any chance consider directing an episode ofEuphoria ? This opportunity has already been given to him. ” I had to direct episode 6 [de la saison 2], but also play in it “, revealed the star. ” I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately I couldn’t do it that time. I wanted to have enough time to do it properly. So probably next season. “A third season for the time being without an officially announced broadcast date…

This scene that Zendaya improvised in season 2 of Euphoria

Impossible to doubt Zendaya’s acting talent. We remember that the actress was particularly stunning in episode 5 of season 2 ofEuphoria, when his character, Rue, “collapses”. A sequence that Zendaya confided to have improvised thanks to the director Sam Levinson. ” There was no structure “, she revealed to variety. ” There had to be a degree of volatility and unpredictability in her mood, and in the direction she was going to take. We just started from the beginning and I was told: “You can take a break whenever you want. We’re going to light up the whole house. You can go all the way. “” A great lesson in directing that Zendaya will surely not forget when she in turn directs an episode ofEuphoria !