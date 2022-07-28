Zendaya at the Oscars 2022 or how to raise a shirt

Oscar Awards 2022: all the looks from the red carpet

The most inspiring and remembered beauty looks from the Oscars

The 94th edition of the Oscar Awards is filling the Dolby Theater with stars. The city of Los Angeles is, once again, in charge of hosting this great cinema event to reward the most recognized performers and workers in the sector of the year for their productions.

Up to this point in the Californian city, a long list of celebrities is approaching who, beyond being honored for their work, are also admired for being great references of style. This is demonstrated on their arrival on the red carpet where they leave us inspiring outfits that monopolize all media attention.

Kevin MazurGetty Images

One of the last to demonstrate it has been Zendaya, who attended the 2022 Oscar Awards gala for being part of one of the most nominated films of the edition, dunes, by director Denis Villeneuve. The actress, who continues to reap success, has dazzled with an unexpected look made up of garments that we would never have imagined seeing allied in the same outfit:a short white satin shirtby way of crop topwith a loose silver skirt full of sequins with a long train that trails on the ground.

The combination of the casual style of the shirt, which is one of the most popular garments in any wardrobe, with the elegance of the skirt was a success to create a harmonic style that breaks the typical stereotypes of any red carpet. In addition, in choosing her, the actress decided to add avant-garde and groundbreaking touches to the ensemble, such as several silver bracelets, rings, a choker and some tiny earrings that he showed with his long hair gathered in a high bun.

The firm responsible for dressing the actress is one of her favourites: Valentino. We’ve already seen Zendaya on other occasions, like at the NAACP awards dressed in designs by what seems to be one of her favorite creative directors, Pierpaolo Piccioli. A safe bet to which she always manages to add differentiating touches, imposing herself as one of the fashion references of generation Z.

Although Zendaya has opted for this striking outfit to attend the 2022 Oscar Awards, she also Uma Thurman wanted to include this garment in her styling. The actress has chosen a classic silhouette of a white shirt that she has worn buttoned up to the V-neck and under a straight black satin skirt with a slight flare at the hem.

David LivingstoneGetty Images

Uma Thurman’s option, which is much simpler than Zendaya’s, stands out as a perfect choice for any lover of sophistication and elegance. Both actresses demonstrate with greatness how a white shirt can also be part of a festive look regardless of age. It is a flattering piece that, with a skirt, elevates its presence and stands out on its own in any of its silhouettes.

