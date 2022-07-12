Zendaya becomes the youngest two-time acting nominee in Emmys history

Zendaya makes history with her role as Rue Bennett on HBO Euphoria. The actress received her second Emmy nomination this morning, becoming the youngest ever to be nominated twice. Additionally, the actress is now the youngest nominated producer, as she is executive producer of the series at 25 years old. It won’t be Zendaya’s first time making her mark at the Emmys, as she became the youngest star to receive a Leading Actress win of 2020.

His character in Euphoria is a struggling 17-year-old drug addict, who she portrayed flawlessly throughout the series. The rest of the show focuses on a set of high school students struggling with drugs, sex, and violence. Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira and Sydney Sweeney alongside Zendaya.

Euphoria was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards in total, including Outstanding Drama Series; Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series; Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series with Sydney Sweeney; Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series; Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series with Martha Kelly; and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series with Colman Domingo to name a few.

Tune in to the 74th Primetime Emmys on September 12 to see how many awards Euphoria can go back.

Zendaya is one of the biggest names in Hollywood

Pictures from Warner Bros.

Zendaya is known for more than her work in Euphoria. Over the past five years, the actress has starred in several blockbusters and worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. In 2017, Zendaya began her work in the MCU, playing MJ, Peter Parker’s love interest for the Spider Man trilogy. She played a significant role in the last two Spidey movies, which collectively grossed over $3 billion at the box office.

Additionally, Zendaya starred in the 2017 musical The greatest showman alongside Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron. 2021 would be a huge year for the actress. She appeared in three Hollywood hits – her Spider-Man: No Coming Home role, Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacyand Chani in Denis Villeneuve Dunes. She will reprise her role as Chani next year when Dunes: Part II hits theaters on November 17, 2023.

Zendaya will continue her role as Rue in Euphoria Season 3, where the 25-year-old actress is set to make her directorial debut. Will she become the youngest person to win an Outstanding Direction Award? It would be imprudent to count the record actress.