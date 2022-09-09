Zendaya bets on the boots and dress worn by elegant women in fall 2022

Zendaya says that these boots will make any dress look fall.

This season we can learn a couple of things from the actress and singer Zendaya. He never stops proposing great twists and combinations that we can use to update our fall wardrobe. This time it is about dresses, more specifically the matching shoe that makes them the ideal companion for autumn days. We also reveal which model you choose Zendaya for your suit here.

How Zendaya wears dress with boots in fall 2022

Especially in autumn, not only the right clothes matter, but also the choice of footwear. From golden autumn to rainy days, anything is possible during these months. So to take a safe step, chunky shoes that work in any weather and give a casual look to all looks. Zendaya she takes advantage of this, pairing her black model with a chic dress with a side slit. His model, which reaches almost below the knee, is somewhat reminiscent of wellies and can almost pass for a “space cowboy” shoe thanks to the thick sole and square toe.

Basically, we are absolute fans of the simple but expressive looks of Zendaya, because it manages to get the maximum style factor out of each simple piece. Proving that it doesn’t always have to be the latest fashion piece and that with the right choice of shoes or accessories, any outfit can be transformed into an eye-catching look. Style breaks that combine clothes that don’t match at first glance are especially suitable for this. But let me tell you: chunky boots with dresses are an unbeatable team in any case.

Article originally published in Glamor Germany, glamour.de, adapted by Paola Juárez.