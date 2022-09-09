Zendaya birthday! We review the best looks of the Euphoria actress

Zendaya She debuted at the age of 12 as a dancer and model in various commercials, which eventually led to brief appearances on the small screen. That’s how she came to shake it upthe program that made her known worldwide as a girl Disney. Over time, she not only grew as an actress but as an artist, as she began to release her own music.

His jump from the screens of Disney to more mature projects it was given gradually. He first started out making a couple of brief appearances on the series black ish Y The OA and then came his big chance to join the MCU from the hand of Tom Holland Y spider-man, where he put himself in the shoes of MJ Watson. Finally in 2019 it arrived euphoriawhich ended up consecrating Zendaya as a great promise of acting.

Today, the actress turns 26, and although she has been dazzling with her enormous talent for almost half her life, she has also known how to stand out as a great wearer of beautiful outfits. So much so, that last year she was awarded the Fashion Icon Award. For this reason, and by way of celebration, we review some of Zendaya’s best looks.

Zendaya accessorized the look with a black lace mask.

Without a doubt this is one of the best. outfits of Zendaya. It’s about a valentino dress custom made especially for the actress that she wore during the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. And as always faithful to the details, the dress has cobweb designs, according to the film.

The Vera Wang ensemble that Zendaya wore along with a hairstyle full of braids.

As mentioned above, last year Zendaya was honored with the award Fashion Icon Award granted by the CFDA (Council of American Fashion Designers) and for the occasion, she did not hesitate to wear this beautiful set of vera wang It consisted of a top and a red skirt. Precious!

A year later, Zendaya won Best Actress at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

A look unforgettable of Zendaya and that he used to attend the Emmy Awards in 2019. On that occasion she again opted for a dress of vera wang in green and with corset. Between the color of her dress and the reddish color of her hair, the actress left everyone speechless.

The dress was accompanied by a long cape.

without a doubt a look not so popular but that leaves whoever sees it sighing. It is a dress Ralph & Russo white that he used during an event organized by the clothing brand in 2017, during the Paris fashion week.

The fabric of the dress gave the sensation of being wet and stuck to the body.

No one can get the dress she wore out of their head Zendaya Exactly one year ago, during the premiere of dunes in the Venice Film Festival. The actress walked the red carpet in a nude dress from Balmain completely custom made. Without a doubt, one of the best outfits of the actress

Zendaya’s stunning look as Joan of Arc.

And how to forget when the interpreter stepped on the stairs of the Met Gala in 2018 dressed as Joan of Arc. With a creation of the house versace, Zendaya understood the theme of combining fashion with Catholicism and this look It went down in history as one of the best of the gala that is held annually.

Roberto Cavalli’s open back dress.

The award of Golden Ball in 2021 was iconic not only because the best football players were recognized but also because it meant one of the red carpet debuts of Tom Holland Y Zendaya as a couple. In addition, the actress delighted with a beautiful Roberto Cavalli dress with a metallic back, another reference to Dr. Octopus from spider-man.

Zendaya demonstrating that all colors can be combined.

Yellow and violet are two colors that are quite difficult to combine. However, the actress euphoria did it perfectly with this look of Ralph & Russo that he used during an event organized by the magazine GQ in Australia in 2018.

The actress posing next to her green tailored suit.

As has already been shown, Zendaya he loves to fill his dresses and outfits with references to his movies. And during the promotion of the last installment of Spider-Man: No Way Home He did it again by wearing this beautiful green suit, with nods to the Green Goblin.

Zendaya’s beautiful yellow dress.

To complete this list of best zendaya looks, we cannot forget the one he used for the ceremony of the Oscar awards in 2021. Simple but powerful, Zendaya fell in love again with a yellow dress from the brand valentine.

