Zendaya bought her dad a house and it cost almost two million dollars

american actress Zendaya He is in a good moment of his life, due to the accumulation of successes he has had between awards, projects, among others. This has allowed him to have a wealth strong enough to give his parents a gift for all the support they have given him over the years. One of those has been a house located in West Hills, in the state of California. According to the local press, this residence would cost almost two million dollars and would be near Woodland Hills, in Calabasas. Same urbanization as several artists and socialites like the Kardashian family.

Zendaya’s father, Kazembe Ajami Coleman, will be the beneficiary of this mansion that was built in 1997. The home has an area of ​​3,391 square feet and has several rooms to live inside it. Well, it has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, so that she can invite the people she wants.

The house is spread over two stories and, as it is an older residence, the foyer area has been remodeled, as have the kitchen and dining room. Meanwhile, the dining room, the living room, the main room, the office, the balcony, the laundry room and the garage -for a capacity of three cars- are updated for your enjoyment. Regarding the kitchen, it has an open concept thanks to its spaciousness. It has chocolate tone sets and stainless steel appliances. In addition, it has a central island where you can put food and act as a breakfast nook.

One of the most important spaces in the house is the main room, which has a large bed and a separate living room. It also has a balcony, a dressing room, bathrooms and powder rooms in the style of a Hollywood dressing room. Finally, the exterior of the house has a 0.39-acre lot with a terrace, green areas, a swimming pool, a spa, a Jacuzzi, a barbecue area, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, among other places to enjoy.

