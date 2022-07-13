Zendaya breaks a new record thanks to the Euphoria series and she is “shattered”

Zendaya has etched her name in Emmy Awards history. At just 25, the actress has been nominated for a second time in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as drug-addicted teen Rue Bennett in the series Euphoria broadcast on HBO. Already nominated in 2020 for the same role in Sam Levinson’s series, Zendaya becomes the youngest actress nominated twice in this category. Also nominated were Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh from Killing EveLaura Linney ofozarkMelanie Lynskey of Yellowjackets and Reese Witherspoon of The Morning Show.

But Zendaya does not stop there and the young actress also received a nomination as a producer, being effectively the executive producer ofEuphoria. She was also named for producing and writing two songs on the show, Elliot’s Song and I’m Tired. In total, Zendaya has therefore received 4 nominations for the Emmy Awards of 2022. Just that. “I am overwhelmed,” Zendaya told Vanity Fair about his appointments. “It’s absolutely crazy. The series obviously means a lot to me and to everyone involved in it. People put their heart and soul into it, and I’m so lucky to share that with all of them. I’ve talked to so many people on FaceTime already, and I still have a lot of texts to send. But I’m so proud of our team and the work we do together. I am very, very proud,” she said.

Euphoria received a total of 16 Emmy nominations this year. The 74e Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 12, 2022.