Zendaya brings back 60s hair like no one else can

During Fashion Weekthe beauty looks are often as flashy as the clothes on the runway, and the looks of those on the front row They are also enviable. Zendaya and her pink outfit that she wore at the show valentine, from Autumn/Winter 2022/2023, is a good example. The ‘Euphoria’ star looked stunning in a hot pink suit, a classic hairdo inspired by the 60’s and a black eyeliner.

As simple as this look may seem, the Emmy winner managed to make it extraordinary. Her honey blonde hair with highlights It was slicked back and parted on the side, with the front strands behind the ears on either side. The points flip out add a retro touch to the hairstyle in the style of the 60’s and they give great movement to the hair.

Her tinted, smoky eye look also complements her sleek mane. The actress’s eyes were outlined with a eyeliner black that is smoked along the lower lash line. The liner of the eyelids is in the form of long, sharp wings that extend to the tail of the eyebrows. Pink blush was applied to her cheeks to match her hot pink ensemble, and lips were covered in a neutral lip gloss.

Zendaya at the Valentino Fall-Winter 2022/2023 fashion show in Paris. Getty Images

Zendaya is capable of making a classic hairstyle trend look anything but basic; we expected nothing less from this icon of beauty. And yes, this is not the first time she has changed her hair look recently: at the end of last year, she sported freshly colored brown hair and a lob haircut, and at the end of February, that reddish hue was replaced by honey blonde highlights. . Perhaps in 2022 there will be more haircuts and changes of tone of the star? As always, we’ll be here eagerly waiting to see what he comes up with next.

This story originally appeared on Allure.