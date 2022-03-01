Zendaya Calls ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Finale ‘Beautiful’

There may be something better in Rue’s future. The second season of ‘euphoria’ ended with the character of Zendaya with a tumultuous journey. But the actress, whose character struggled with addiction and evaded rehab in this installment, he said that the series finale landed in a positive place. However, other storylines were not, as one character died.

For Zendaya, the moment of hitting the rock bottom of her character was hard: “It was painful for everyone who participated in making it. I know it was painful for me and I think she got to the point of, ‘We can’t leave her here. This cannot be the end of your story. There has to be some hope at the end of this. Something beautiful at the end of all this pain’“he told Entertainment Tonight.

Starting with her midseason meltdown, Rue’s story gained a little more hope, at least enough. to make viewers think he may have the potential to get up.

“I think that’s what we need. I think that’s what the world needs. So if you can hold on to that, if you can bear with her those painful moments, if you can still cheer her up, so maybe there’s some hope in the end”, added the actress, 25 years old.

Zendaya wasn’t the only ‘Euphoria’ cast member to feel deeply about her character at the end of season two. In the series, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow play sisters Cassie and Lexi, and the changes in their on-screen relationship were much more frequent in the second season.

“Their dynamic is a lot more complicated than you’d expect,” Apatow said of the sisters, to which Sweeney replied, “It really saddened me to see how complicated it became as the season went on.”

The family drama continued in the story of Nate (Jacob Elordi) when he finds his father living in a warehouse after a huge family fall: “I think his biggest regret is failing miserably with his son. I think Cal is going to have a chance to become a better father. And I think that’s what Nate wants. He wants a father,” mentioned Eric Dane, who plays Cal, Nate’s father.

So what’s next for season three?

The cast members admitted that the plots of the second installment were far from what they expected: “Considering the change in the second season, I imagine that the 3 will be a complete shock again. It could be like a whole new series again,” Elordi said.

