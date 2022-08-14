Zendaya came close to losing her leading role in Euphoria

One of the most important roles in the career of Zendaya is that of Rue, the protagonist of euphoriaHBO series which premiered in 2019. The young actress leads fiction by developing a complex character: a 17-year-old girl who has just come out of rehab and is still hooked on her drug addiction.

Looking for the ideal actress for this character, the casting director of the series, Jennifer Venditti, was about to select an unknown talenta girl with no acting experience but with a background that could have helped the role because of her personal history of addictions.

This is how he commented in an interview with Variety: “There was a young woman who had been found by my team, who was a magical person and had a similar trajectory to Rue, and had managed to cross to the other side. But a television series can take many years of work. We all loved her but when we considered the rigor of the process, we didn’t know if she was going to be able to handle what it was going to represent in terms of endurance.“.

Euphoria. Photo: HBO.

The truth is that a character of such magnitude not only demands knowledge and research into the reality of addictions, but also the commitment to filming and exposure to fame. It was because of this from the production they decided to dismiss the inclusion of that young talent and decided on Zendayawho had not had experiences similar to those of Rue in her real life but was able to dive into the depths of the character and interpret it with mastery.

“It’s very interesting. They are polarized opposites. Because here is Zendaya, who doesn’t have any life experiences like Rue’s, but was willing to use her tools to access her in a very beautiful way,” added Venditti about the wise choice of production.