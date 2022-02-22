Zendaya ‘Can’t Stop Laughing’ When Video Of Her Trip Becomes Viral Meme: ‘I Got Caught’

Actor Zendaya suffered a nasty fall recently but has now become a viral meme. But it seems that the actress herself is willing to turn her misfortune into entertainment for the Internet.

On Monday, the Euphoria and Spider-Man actor shared the screenshot of the video on his Instagram Stories, writing, “I can’t stop laughing. Did they really have to take a video of me tripping? The video in question shows Zendaya getting out of her car and entering a building escorted by security personnel. But as soon as she reaches the entrance, she trips and falls from it with her bodyguard catching her before she hits the ground.

One of the memes Zendaya shared saw her inserted into this scene from her movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The awkward way he fell meant video and screenshots of the actor were soon circulating as memes online. Zendaya even shared some of them on social media. The actress also posted two videos on Instagram Stories of herself reacting to these memes. In one of the videos, she is seen laughing hysterically and saying, “I got caught, I got caught.” In another, the actor says: “Crying! Wait there’s another.”

Fans loved Zendaya’s enthusiasm and sense of humor. “She’s hilarious,” one commented on a post from a fan account on Instagram. Others even applauded her for not flinching as she fell. “She was very soft on it though,” one fan wrote.

Also read: Zendaya asks the producers of her show Euphoria to choose her boyfriend Tom Holland

Zendaya currently stars in the drama series Euphoria where she plays the lead in a show that follows the growing up experiences of a group of high school students. The actor was last seen on the big screen in December’s superhero movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which he co-starred with his boyfriend Tom Holland.