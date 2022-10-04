Zendaya caught the eye on Instagram with her transparent Valentino look

Zendaya is one of the actresses of the moment. (infobae)

Zendaya is one of the best actresses today, who catches the eye at awards and parades, not only for her talent and beauty, but also for her great taste in clothes and she did so during Valentine’s parade.

The Euphoria actress attended the event that the Italian brand was held as part of the fashion week in Paris Franceshowing a spectacular outfit. Zendaya wore a black shorts and jacket with a fishnet-style see-through blouse and stockings. formed with the initials of Valentino.

Zendaya’s outfit not only attracted attention at the parade, but also on social networks, after uploading photos of the event. “The Valentine Girl”wrote the young actress in the publication.

Yes ok, Zendaya is not very active on social mediaevery time you make a new publication turns Instagram upside downwhere do you have more than 153 million followers.

A few hours after publishing his photos at the Valentino show, the post of the co-star of Spiderman already has more than seven million likes and thousands of comments.

Zendaya’s outfit that caught the eye (Instagram)

Zendaya looks stunning as she arrives at the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show in Paris, France. (REX Features/Shutterstock/The G)

Zendaya Maree Stoemer Coleman, better known in the art world simply as Zendaya, is an actress, singer, dancer and model born on September 1, 1996 in Oakland, California, in the United States. She currently she is considered one of the most popular artists.

Zendaya’s parents have African American roots on her father’s side and German-Scottish on her mother’s side; she also has five brothers.

The first time Zendaya stepped on stage was when she was six years old.when she and two friends from elementary school made a play for the so-called “Black History Month” -which is commemorated annually to talk about the events that involve the African-American population-.

Since she was little, the artist showed interest in acting, so she began to study theater at the California Shakespeare Theater school in Orinda. Later, at the age of eight, the young woman joined a hip-hop dance group called Future Shock Oakland, of which she was a member for three years. Similarly, she had a brief stint at The Academy of Hawaiian Arts, where she learned hula for two years.

At the Oakland School of the Arts played several roles in plays What Once on This Island or Caroline or Changewhere the young woman already managed to stand out and steal glances from critics such as Keith Kreitman, from the newspaper San Mateo Daily Journalwho called his performance “a pure delight.”

When Zendaya was in the seventh grade her family was forced to move to Los Angeles, however, it was there that Zendaya’s road to fame would begin, starting by being a model for brands like Macy’s Mervyns and Old Navy; or making appearances in commercials like one in which Selena Gomez participated for Sears.

Zendaya, who was discovered by the same talent agent who discovered Miley Cirus, auditioned in 2009 to appear in the series shake it up from Disneywhere she gave life to Raquel “Rocky” Blue along with Bella Thorne, who got the lead role of CeCe Jones. The series set a record by being the second premiere of the company with the highest audience (6.1 million) in the entire history of the channel.

Three years later, in 2012, Zendaya had the opportunity to shoot the movie frenemiesby Disney Chanel, where she also had the opportunity to experience herself as a singer by recording three songs titled: Made in Japan, Same Heart and Fashion In Kryptonite.

Zendaya receiving an Emmy (Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

Subsequently also joined the cast of the reality show Dancing With The Stars, being the youngest participant with only 16 years. The couple was the runner-up only being surpassed by Kelle Pickler and Derek Hough.

In 2013 the artist recorded her first solo album where the single was also released Replay.

In 2014 the artist gave life to the main character of the movie zapped Disney ChannelSimilarly in the series Undercover KCEwhere he played the main character but also influence to change some details of the story.

For the year 2015 the actress recorded her second studio production something new, where he also collaborated with Chris Brown. That year she also appeared at the Billboard Music Awards in part because of her appearance in the video bad-blood of Taylor Swift.

Another of the things that have most marked his career was when the company Mattel honored Zendaya by creating a Barbie inspired by his imagethis after the 87th delivery of the Oscar Giuliana Rancic Award, from the program Fashion Policecriticized her for going to the red carpet with dreadlocks, ensuring that the actress would surely “smelled of patchouli oil and grass”.

Although Zendaya was already well known, her fame was cemented after joining the cast of the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming in the year 2017, in which she played the role of Michelle “MJ”. The young woman has continued to appear in the saga of these films belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In that same year the actress had a role in the tape The Greatest Showmana musical that also featured Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Rebecca Ferguson.

One of his most applauded recent projects was his work on the HBO series euphoriawhich led her to be awarded two Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series, which in turn consolidated her as the youngest actress to win the award in that category. In this story she plays Rue, a young high school girl going through a stage of drug addiction.

Euphoria was a leap in Zendaya’s career (REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

As for her time in the world of fashion, the also author of the book Between U and Me: How to Rock Your Teen Years With has ventured into fashion design by making a partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, becoming the brand’s global ambassador.

Together they have launched signed collections such as Tommy x Zendayawhich are mostly inspired by the 70s and are focused on highlighting black culture in the United States, as well as including plus sizes and thinking about clothing for women over 70 years of age.

Similarly, he has been seen regularly at the MET Gala, where he made his appearance for the first time in 2015 and has set a trend for his looks. Several media outlets have named her as one of the best dressed celebrities under 30.

The young woman, who is also a vegetarian and an animal lover, is well known for being philanthropist because it has supported various organizations and causes such as the support for those affected by Hurricane Sandy; to starving children in Haiti, Tanzania and the Philippines; women’s empowerment; has supported UNAIDS; has raised funds to support orphaned children and more.

Also, it is considered feminist and has used his social networks to address political issues, to defend racial justice, among other causes and issues.

As for her love life, Zendaya has been linked to singer Trevor Jackson, with whom she lasted about four years; Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, she was seen alongside her co-star in euphoriaJacob Elordi, although they did not last long.

The artist is currently in a relationship with Tom Hollandwith whom he shared credits in spider-man. Although it is not known for sure when they started their relationship, there were rumors about them since 2017. However, it was until August 2021 that they were seen in public very affectionate and since then they have not silenced their love.

