Zendaya celebrates her 26th birthday accompanied by Tom Holland

Zendaya Coleman celebrated her 26th birthday this week, accompanied by her boyfriend Tom Holland.

It was this Thursday that the “Euphoria” actress was seen very happy having dinner at the “MAMO” restaurant in New York, where she only had dinner with her boyfriend. Zendaya opted for a very casual look for the occasion, wearing a matching crop top sweater, denim pants and heels.

The actress paid a little tribute to this important day on her Instagram profile yesterday, sharing a photo of herself as a child.

“I have the opportunity to spend all day answering the most beautiful messages (sorry for taking so long). Thank you all for filling my heart with so much love. I really appreciate it. Health for 26 years, ”she wrote next to the snapshot.

Holland did not dedicate any message to him on social networks, because in November of last year he expressed his desire to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

“I’ve always been very strict about keeping my private life private, because I share too much of my life with the world anyway. They steal my privacy anyway, ”he said in an interview with GQ.

