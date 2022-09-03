Zendaya celebrates her 26th birthday with Tom Holland and friends in New York
Zendaya looked absolutely exquisite as she stepped out in New York to celebrate her 26th birthday on Thursday.
The Euphoria the actress spent her birthday with her hard-hit crew earlier this week, going to a fancy dinner in New York with boyfriend Tom Holland, Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and his mother, Claire Stoermer. The group celebrated the star with a meal at MAMO on September 1.
In the photos obtained by E ! New, Zendaya kept things casual for the occasion, wearing a black long sleeve crop top with low rise jeans and black heels. For his part, Tom wore a classic blue plaid shirt to the event, while Hunter wore a fun dress with yellow and black swirls.
The youngest recipient of the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series was also receiving a ton of love online as she celebrated with friends and family, later taking to social media to say thank you all. the world for all their wishes.
“I can spend the day replying to the most beautiful messages (sorry I’m a little late),” Zendaya wrote on Instagram the day after her birthday, posting a baby photo of herself in the pool. “Thank you all for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn’t be more grateful. At 26!”
The former Disney Channel star’s birthday comes ahead of the 2022 Emmys, where she could win big again for her role in Euphoria. This year, Zendaya is nominated for three Emmy Awards for her work on the HBO series, with the ceremony taking place on September 12.
So even though her birthday has passed, it still looks like a big month for the beloved star.
Happy Birthday Zendaya!