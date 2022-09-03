Zendaya celebrates her 26th birthday with Tom Holland and friends in New York

Zendaya looked absolutely exquisite as she stepped out in New York to celebrate her 26th birthday on Thursday.

The Euphoria the actress spent her birthday with her hard-hit crew earlier this week, going to a fancy dinner in New York with boyfriend Tom Holland, Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and his mother, Claire Stoermer. The group celebrated the star with a meal at MAMO on September 1.

In the photos obtained by E ! New, Zendaya kept things casual for the occasion, wearing a black long sleeve crop top with low rise jeans and black heels. For his part, Tom wore a classic blue plaid shirt to the event, while Hunter wore a fun dress with yellow and black swirls.

The youngest recipient of the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series was also receiving a ton of love online as she celebrated with friends and family, later taking to social media to say thank you all. the world for all their wishes.