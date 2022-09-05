Zendaya celebrates her birthday in New York with a black crop top and jeans

Zendaya enjoyed his 26th birthday celebrations with a family reunion at an exclusive restaurant in New York.

the actress of Spiderman was captured by the paparazzi leaving the MAMO restaurant with her mother Claire Stoermer and her boyfriend Tom Holland, besides the actress Hunter Schaffer, Zendaya’s co-star in euphoria.

She distilled glamor and beauty with a crop top black that she wore braless style, barely buttoned at the front, with long sleeves and a V-neckline.

She added a pair of velvet-patterned stilettos and pale blue jeans for style. mom; Together with the top, the pants helped to highlight her small waist and worked abs.

Photo: The Grosby Group

Her hair was styled in elegant waves with a side parting, while her face was defined with a light layer of bronzed makeup, lipstick naked and a fine cat eyes

Tom Holland combined his look with the birthday girl wearing black pants with a black and blue button down shirt.

The actress celebrated her birthday in New York with her boyfriend, who is working on the series The Crowded Room.

Through social networks, her friends and co-workers celebrated the actress with sweet congratulatory messages. Thimothee Chalametwith whom he worked in dunes he wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I have met in my short journey. Someone with the strongest ethical character and a moral compass that is in harmony with totally fearless creative abandon. Happy birthday Zendaya, I hope your day is beautiful, friend.

Since announcing his break on social media to focus on his mental health, Holland has not been active for a moment, so he did not send his own congratulatory message in public, although he was with the whole time. Zendayaas reported by the Daily.

On the other hand, within a post Made after her birthday, Zendaya thanked her fans and friends for showing love and messages that rained on her. “I can spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I’m a little late) thank you for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn’t be more grateful. Until the 26th!”

Along with the message, she added a photo of herself as a child having fun in the pool.

The celebrity and muse of valentine arrived in New York before his birthday directly from Budapest, Hungary, where is filming the second part of dunes.

While preparing for the third season of euphoria where, in addition to acting, she will take the place of executive producer.

During an interview with Vogue Italythe young actress said, “I was supposed to direct episode 6 [de la temporada 2]but then I had to act in it.”

He added, “I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I couldn’t do it this time. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way. So probably next season,” she said.

MA