Zendaya celebrates Tom Holland: “Happy birthday to the one who makes me the happiest” | TVMAS

The couple of the moment. This June 1, the British actor Tom Holland celebrates his 26th birthday and his girlfriend Zendaya He did not hesitate to send him a very special message through social networks.

In an Instagram post, the actress dedicated a short sentence to the protagonist of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. “The happiest of birthdays to the one that makes me the happiest”it is read in the post that it is accompanied by a photograph of both in black and white.

The publication already has more than 5 million likes and has been commented on by other artists such as Rachel Zegler, Kehlani, Holly Robinson and Asia Jackson, among others.

It should be remembered that the rumors of a courtship between the actors were confirmed in the middle of last year, when they were caught by Page Six kissing in a car. Both had visited Claire Stoermer, the actress’s mother, who lives in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Later, Tom Holland told GQ magazine that “one of the disadvantages of fame is that your intimacy is no longer really under your control, and a moment that you think is going to stay between two people who love each other is being shared with all the world”. He added that “it’s not something I can talk about without her. I respect her too much. It’s not my story. It is our story. And we’ll tell whatever it is when we’re ready to do it together.”

For her part, when Zendaya was consulted about her relationship with her co-star, the actress specified that “the feeling we share is that when you love someone, when you care about someone, you wish that some moments or things were just for the two of you… I think loving someone is sacred and special, something to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy with the other person.”